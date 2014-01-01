Chelsea and Manchester United have been at the centre of the summer transfer window once again as both clubs look to bolster their respective squads ahead of the new season. The Red Devils drew first blood when they snatched Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku from under the noses of Antoinio Conte and Co; this however, was quickly rectified when the champions secured a deal with Real Madrid for Alvaro Morata.



Now Chelsea could play a massive part in United’s transfer aspirations for the remaining few weeks of the window as the Old Trafford side look to land one of their primary targets.



Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic has been at the top of Jose Mourinho’s wish-list since the curtain came down on last season but the Portuguese tactician has still to get his man. Inter are standing firm amid huge speculation that a deal is close and that deal could now hinge on what happens next in West London.





Chelsea are in the hunt for another midfielder themselves and have two players seemingly on the short-list. One of those is England international Danny Drinkwater currently of Leicester City. Conte is a huge admirer but according to The Sun , his club are not prepared to pay more than £30M for the 27-year-old.