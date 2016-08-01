Why Chelsea misses Diego Costa more than they realize

Things are not alright at Stamford Bridge. One needn’t look at the standings to know this. All they must do is open a newspaper, a website, or social media to see the discord that has been sewn at Chelsea.



It wasn’t meant to be this way; fighting for the final Champions League spot, and with increasing rumors about the future of manager Antonio Conte. Coming off a remarkable turnaround year, it appears Chelsea will be seeking another, albeit less remarkable, one next.



No one is quite sure what happened to Chelsea in the years following their last two Premier League championships. It appears Conte will follow Mourinho out the door, less than one year removed from hoisting the trophy.



I, however, have a theory which centers around someone currently living in Spain’s capital: Diego Costa.



For all the flak, mostly justified, he takes from fans and pundits for his behavior, the Spaniard brings a sense of fire to the teams he’s on and games he’s in. When he left London for Atletico Madrid, Stamford Bridge lost it’s emotional engine.



Yes, every now and again the engine would redline and Costa would cost him and his club. However, early in the year, with Chelsea floundering, Stamford Bridge could’ve used a fiery personality like his, on the pitch and in the dressing room. Instead, after his departure, they’re left with a hodgepodge players.



Even if he were unable to score goals for Chelsea now, he’d be benefitting them in ways no one else on the roster can.

Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio)