Why Chelsea should not replace Conte with Allegri

As curtains now seem to come down on the reign of Antonio Conte at Chelsea, it seemed like an inevitability when the politics at the club was getting into his nerves. It seems like it will happen, with the club now eight points behind the top four spot and a Europa League spot looking like a real possibility.



One name that has drawn links with the would-be vacancy at Stamford Bridge is Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.While the former rossoneri boss is certainly a big name that the Blues would want at the helm of affairs, he isn't really tailor made for the job.



Now currently into his fourth year at the Turin based side, Allegri managed four years at Milan. And four seasons are a period too long for Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to endure a manager. He doesn't allow one manager to stay beyond two or three seasons, fearing the fact that he can lose his personality cult at his club because of the popularity of the manager. He has control of the transfers and hardly acts in accordance with the manager, as evident from Conte's case.



Allegri may not exactly be a long-term manager, but he could turn out to be what Conte currently is. And a manager like him, who is very popular across Europe, will not be tolerated by Abramovich for too much time, much like what happens with Conte. He will have to live a suffocated life, with little control of what he does. And an inevitability about his departure.



Unlike what is with Juventus today, Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici act in accordance with Allegri about what players he wants. It is a well-oiled structural machine. Chelsea has hardly been that way. It is full of politics, back-stabbing and stuff no one has figured out. Take the case of Carlo Ancelotti, no one knows why the Italian was sacked by Abramovich at Stamford Bridge.



We would hardly be allowed any room to be himself at Chelsea. And it won't end well. It might act like an opium but it will never work out too well.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)