While the situation at Chelsea can not be referred to as a full-blown crisis, there are aspects about it that aren’t healthy for the functioning of a club as big as Chelsea. While the loss to Watford could’ve mirrored the fact that it is a crisis, but it isn’t. The club is fourth in the table, still with a chance of finishing second, it’s still in the FA Cup and in the Champions League.

Rather, finishing inside the top four after winning the title isn’t a bad thing for any manager. Unless though, it’s a Chelsea manager. A Chelsea manager who is loved by the fans for his passion and love for winning. Sadly enough, Antonio Conte has to go.

If this was a Manchester City or a United manager crying out for the board to help him in making the signings he needs, it wouldn’t have been called a crisis as such. As Conte has gone on, crying out for help, it seems as if it’s too late. While its fair to say that he hasn’t been supported enough, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich never wants a manager to become a cult-figure at the club. He won’t allow him the authority to do things his way, out of sheer ego or quest for power.

Conte has done so well in taking Chelsea to where they are- winning the title in brilliant fashion last season is something that many would remember for sometime now. This though, would have been a season that would’ve warranted him to bring in signings to strengthen the bench, with Champions League football a compulsion. After all, he had virtually played with the same line-up in almost every game last season because of a lack of European games. And while he can be blamed for selling Nemanja Matic and Diego Costa, the politics at the club have left him helpless. So much so that there’s no way back from what seems like a position that many fans have seen Chelsea managers stuck in.

When Michael Emenalo left to make way for a close associate of Roman’s- Marina Granovskaia, it was clear that Roman was tightening the ropes on Conte, who has been vocal about a lack of backing in the market since some months now. It was Roman’s clear way of saying that “I’ll do things my way.”

Conte has still kept on going, trying to make something out of nothing from a situation which will inevitably lead to his axing soon enough. Carlo Ancelotti, who is one of the most respected managers in the football right now, faced a similar fate, let alone Conte. There’s a pattern to how Chelsea managers leave- within a season after winning the title.

And the way things are going for the Blues, they might as well finish outside the top four. The defeats to Bournemouth and Watford were heavy and stood for why Conte doesn’t want to stay in the job as much as he wanted to some months ago. He seems to have lost his passion, his spark whenever Chelsea score. And that’s rare for someone like him.

Tiemoue Bakayoko is failing, so is Alvaro Morata. The team has lost the certainty that it had last season. There hardly seems to be a way that they’d play and Conte has lost track of which formation to play. And games are being lost.

With tough gigantic ties against Barcelona coming up, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Conte gone after Chelsea get knocked out of the Champions League. Winning it, though, could be his only chance of staying. And it won’t happen. Chelsea look lost. Almost desolate. When there’s no certainty surrounding the manager’s future and about what is happening in the background, there will never be any certainty on the pitch.