A wanted man: Andrea Belotti possesses the skill set to thrive in the Premier League.

Italian striker Andrea Belotti has taken football by storm and could be headed out the door sooner rather than later, although Torino president Urbano Cairo is keen to keep his young talent at the club until at least the 2018 World Cup. Cairo furthered his cause in December when Belotti signed an extension until 2021 and agreed to a €100 million buyout clause aimed at foreign clubs.



In an interview with RAI Cairo stated:“It seemed stratospheric at the time, but now it seems too low. I don’t think anybody is going to come along and offer us €100 million for him right now, though, so I think it is better for him and for us that he stays here another year”

However, with such fine form the Premier League typically comes calling. Chelsea have expressed strong interest and will likely continue to pursue as the 23-year-old striker who has now notched 24 goals in 28 matches, tied with Roma’s Edin Dzeko at the top of Serie A’s Capocannoniere race.





Belotti’s rise to prominence for Torino and the Italian national team has been meteoric by all accounts. Following a mediocre two-year stint at Palermo (16 goals in 62 appearances) that included a spell in Serie B in the 2013/14 season, Torino acquired Belotti for a paltry fee of €7.5 million in August of 2015. Since then, Belotti has utilised his bulky frame and versatile finishing ability in amassing an impressive scoring record for Il Toro, finding the back of the net 36 times in 63 appearances up to this point. Belotti has found similar success in his short time with the Italian national team (3 goals in 7), likely warranting the bulk of playing time up top in the Azzurri’s upcoming matches.

Standing at just under six feet tall (1.81m), Belotti’s large frame and bruising play make him an obvious candidate for life in England, a league considered by many to be the most physically demanding in all of Europe. However, the young Italian exhibits a wide array of skills that would make him a valuable addition to any English side.



Belotti is a manager’s dream in that he can play virtually every position in attack, having previously played as a winger and midfielder before converting to a forward. His high energy level, work rate without the ball, and illusory pace have made him a nightmare for opponents in a league known for defensive tactics and could translate well to the large pool of speed and athleticism found in the Premier League.





When he does possess the ball, Belotti is a master at holding up play while teammates join the attack and he is especially proficient at drawing fouls. According to OptaPaolo, Belotti won 10 fouls in Sunday’s match against Cagliari, the most of any player in a Serie A match this season. Perhaps most impressive about Belotti’s play is the variety of ways in which he has found the back of the net, highlighted by his aerial ability. He has 10 finishes with his head, 9 with his right foot, and 5 with his left. In addition to his goal tally, Belotti has collected 4 assists.

Although Torino has made clear their desire to hold onto their top scorer as long as possible, Premier League sides might soon be willing to splash the cash in the hopes that Belotti’s talents will translate to quick success in England’s top flight.







Wesley Davidson