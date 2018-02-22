Why Conte’s Chelsea exit could be a good news for Juventus

SHOW GALLERY

Antonio Conte could leave Chelsea after the end of the 2017/18 season or the Italian manager could be shown the exit door after two seasons at Stamford Bridge.



The former Juventus coach took charge of the west London club in the summer of 2016 and won the title in his debut season. However, this campaign has not gone as per the plan and Chelsea could miss out on next season’s Champions League.



​Chelsea are currently fifth in the table with 60 points after 33 games, trailing fourth place Tottenham Hotspur by seven points. With five games remaining in the season, Conte’s side are unlikely to finish in top four.



A failure to qualify for next campaign’s Europe’s elite club competition could see Chelsea allow Conte leave. Should this happen, it could come as a welcome boost for Juventus as they look to re-sign Alvaro Morata.



The Spain international arrived in England from Real Madrid last summer and Conte had a huge role in his decision to join Chelsea. It is reported Juventus are looking at brining Morata to the Allianz Stadium and their former manager’s potential departure from Stamford Bridge may come as a good news for the Turin club.