Cristiano Ronaldo has a very specific shopping list for Real Madrid,

The Spanish outlet confirms that the 32-year-old star doesn’t want Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane or Neymar to join, but is instead in favour of Mo Salah.

But why? According to Don Balon, it’s because the Portuguese international sees himself as the No.9, the centre-forward, and doesn’t want rivals there. While Neymar would play on the wing, Ronaldo understands that the former Barcelona man would want to be the star, and that’s a problem.

CR7 would be a lot happier with Marco Asensio on the left, and Mo Salah on the right.

This feels a tad contradictory, because the Egyptian has been extremely prolific for Liverpool. But it’s true that the 25-year-old has always had a foil in the middle, and that man could be Ronaldo.

Liverpool are known to be holding out for their star striker, and recent reports indicated that even a massive €200 million wouldn’t be enough to tempt them.