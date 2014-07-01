Why Darmian should go to Roma

Since joining Manchester United from Torino back in 2015, Matteo Darmian has constantly found himself being linked with moves back to Serie A by British tabloids and Italian newspapers alike. Coincidence? Highly unlikely, wouldn't you say?



As has been the case with so many foreign imports over the years, rightly or wrongly, he has never really convinced fans and journalists that he has fully settled into life in England. Truth be told, the same could be said of the two coaches he has worked under too.



So, if the chance to return to Italy presents itself again, should the Legnano native grasp it with both hands?



Neither Louis van Gaal nor José Mourinho have ever seemed willing to place their full trust in him to deliver week in week out. For this, there must be a reason why. Whether they think he lacks in a technical or physical capacity is up for debate, but it seems as if his name appears in transfer gossip columns almost on a daily basis. That can’t be by chance.



During his time with the Premier League giants, he has been targeted by Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Roma. However, if reports are to be believed, the Giallorossi are now his most concrete option should he decide a homecoming is his best option.



For the good of his career, and his chances of becoming a mainstay in the Italian national team, he should opt to play in a top Serie A team such as La Lupa. He is more suited to the continental style of football and would no doubt thrive on either flank in Eusebio Di Francesco’s balanced tactical set-up.



The 27-year-old showed more than enough quality during his time in Turin to suggest he is good enough to play for one of Italy’s most competitive sides. For most players, the chance to do so doesn’t come around all too often.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)