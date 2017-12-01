Why Darmian won’t leave Man Utd for Napoli in January

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there is very little chance of Napoli being able to bring Matteo Darmian back to Italy during next month’s transfer window. Partenopei sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli sounded out the Manchester United full-back over a potential move, but it seems highly unlikely to materialise at the moment.



The player’s contract expires in 2020, while he would gladly return to Serie A. Napoli would be an attractive proposition for him, and there have been contacts between the relevant parties in recent seasons despite the fact no move has come to fruition.



Finding an agreement with Manchester United will not be easy, while it is also important to understand the demands of the player and his entourage before making any concrete bid for the Italian international. For now, a mid-season switch seems complicated but that is not to say the situation won’t be revisited again next summer.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)