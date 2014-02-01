Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has a new agent. His brother, Mariano, is now taking care of the player’s affairs and according to Corriere della Sera, it’s not took him long to get under the skin of Bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta.



The journal writes that Marotta is furious with Mariano for travelling around Europe to seemingly offer his brother to the highest bidder.



His latest adventure has taken him to Paris where he has been in conversation with Paris Saint-Germain officials over a possible summer move.



Reported as saying that Paulo will; “Leave Turin and go where he wants,” Mariano has done little to try to build bridges with Marotta by his recent declaration that; “Neymar will go to Real Madrid and my brother will be the perfect replacement for him.”



Paulo signed a contract extension last April at Juventus which ties him to the club until the summer of 2022.