Why former Manchester United flop Depay has already made history at Lyon
10 February at 15:07Memphis Depay moved from Manchester United to Lyon this past January as the Dutchman had failed to get any regular game time under José Mourinho in the first part of the 2016/17 campaign. The former PSV ace completed a permanent € 16 million move to France during the winter transfer window and has justified his price-tag in his opening games with the Ligue1 giants.
Depay netted his first Lyon goal against Nancy two days ago and the French club has immediately decided to put the shirt he wore during the game in the club’s museum. It just took Depay 21 days to make history at his new club.
Lyon have announced their decision through their official social media accounts and website.
Depay had switched PSV with Manchester United for € 34 million in 2015. The 22-year-old had had more ups than downs during his time at the Old Trafford having only netted seven goals and registered seven assists in 56 games with the Red Devils.
Le maillot avec lequel @Memphis a inscrit son premier but pour l'@OL sera conservé au musée du club ! #matchOLTV #OLASNL @OL_HISTOIRE pic.twitter.com/hHzCYYVmZz— OLTV (@OLTV_officiel) 8 febbraio 2017
