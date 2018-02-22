Why Gareth Bale must be sold by Real Madrid

Spanish daily Marca have come up with five reasons for why Real Madrid must sell Gareth Bale in the upcoming summer transfer window.



While Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham for what was then a world-record transfer fee, he has failed to live upto what was expected out of him. Injuries have hindered his progress over the last two seasons and this season, the Welshman has made only ten starts in the La Liga, scoring six times and assisting once.



Marca state five reasons for as to why the once world's most expensive player must be sold by the Los Blancos this coming summer.



The first reason says that Real Madrid now believe that it is time to shake up the squad and see Marco Asensio as the future of the club. Secondly, it is believed that being dropped by the manager improves players. Bale though, has regressed further.



Injuries too, have been stated as a reason. They have disallowed the former Tottenham superstar to be play regularly. Another big reason is how Bale has failed to live upto the expectation that he would once replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to eventually win the Ballon D'or. He hasn't come close to fulfilling those hopes.



The fifth reason talks about finances and how this is the best time for Real to move Bale on. He is still 28 and while Real won't get a 100 million euros yield from selling him, the figure they get from his sale will be substantial nonetheless.