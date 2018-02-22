Why Gerrard's Rangers move would be very strange

Reports from the Daily Mirror believe that Liverpool legend and the club's current Under-18s boss Steven Gerrard has accepted an offer to become the next Rangers manager.



The 37-year-old Gerrard retired from football in November 2016 following a Liverpool exit in 2015 and a short stint in the MLS with LA Galaxy. In January 2017, the Englishman took over the role of the Anfield based club's Under-18 academy coach.



What though, makes this decision strange is the situation Gerrard can find himself in, once he joins the Glasgow based side. He hasn't managed a single senior club side yet and while it might seem like a fair decision on paper, but the situation at Rangers can pull him into what is a messy situation and could play a role in tarnishing his reputation when it won't really be his fault.



Firstly, Gerrard has been a big Celtic fan since he was a kid and it is almost a given, considering that he hails from a Roman Catholic background. Rangers and Celtic happen to share a fierce rivalry, which is also known as the Old Firm, and is based on the religious division of people as the Rangers side of Glasgow hails from a Protestant alignment of Christianity. And being a Roman Catholic and a Celtic fan, it seems like a strange decision from Gerrard.



Secondly, Rangers have hardly recovered from the financial mess that they have been grappling with since their relegation to the abyss of Scottish football. The club has no money to spend and the club chairman- Dave King, is dealing with his own financial troubles and cannot shell out money to help the Glaswegian giants. The club has been operated in a very nonsensical way and despite King's promises about spending for the good of the club, it has never happened. And with the RFC board not having any idea how to deal with the situation in the backroom and having little know-how about how to come close to toppling Celtic, there is no way a young and a promising manager like Gerrard can make a name for himself at the Ibrox Stadium.



The only match that seems evident nominally is Rangers famous nickname 'The Gers', which is clearly similar to Stevie's first name.

