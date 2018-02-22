Bayern Munich will welcome German midfielder Leon Goretzka into the club this summer after he agreed a move from Schalke 04 at the end of the campaign.



The 23-year-old will arrive in Bavaria on a free-transfer and that could spell good news for Inter Milan, as they look to strengthen their own central areas ahead of the new campaign.



According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Goretzka’s arrival could signal the departure of Chilean international Arturo Vidal.



The 30-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract at Bayern and having already been linked with a possible move back to Italy, having previously spent four years at Juventus, Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio could be ready to try to make another attempt to secure his signature.



Vidal has played 18 Bundesliga games so far this season, chipping in with six goals and two assists. His time in Germany has been without controversy however, after making his €40M move back in 2015.



The one problem for the Nerazzuri could be the price; Tuttosport claims that Bayern are unlikely to want to release him for anything less that €35M and for a club watching the purse strings as Inter has to, it may be that Ausilio will need to do some serious negotiation to try to get it reduced.