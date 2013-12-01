Why have AC Milan yet to announce Suso contract extension?

It is no secret that AC Milan have found economic agreement with Suso over the Spaniard’s contract extension. The former Liverpool flop is imposing himself as one of the best Serie A wingers and the Serie A giants have already an agreement with the player’s entourage.



Suso is set to sign a new contract expiring in 2021 and the player’s new salary will be in the region of € 2 million-a-year. Trouble is, AC Milan have yet to announce the player’s contract extension as the club’s executives are waiting for Chinese consortium Sino-Europe to completes the club’s takeover.



New potential Chinese owners were supposed to acquire a majority stake in the club by the 12th of December but they had to postpone the closing date due to bureaucratic issues, the same issues that are not delaying the announcement of Suso’s contract extension as well.



​Even if the player has already an agreement with the club, his performances are improving day by day and many bidders have set sights on the talented Spaniard. In case Suso receives a better offer than the one of AC Milan, he could ask the club to restart contract talks from the beginning to match any new offer coming in. Will AC Milan announce his contract extension before other clubs knock Suso’s door?

