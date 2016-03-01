Why have Inter became predictable?

Milano-based newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reports in today's paper edition about what may have cause Inter's sudden change of form. According to the paper Inter have become very predictable and easy to read for their opponents.



According to the report: "Inter have confirmed their tendency to be monotonous, where Spalletti's men religiously cross the ball, especially from the right from Cancelo and Candreva."



In conclusion Gazzetta argued that the reason for this is a problem in the middle of the pitch: "Down the middle of a pitch there seems to be a thick fog, where Joao Mario has once again given a ghost like performance. He was shaky, scared and invisible. No impact whatsoever, not even a shot."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)