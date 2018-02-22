Inter are doubly motivated to defeat Juventus in Derby d’Italia clash

Saturday Saturday night's match between Inter and Juventus at the San Siro is set to be a decisive one for several reasons. The Nerazzurri are battling against Rome and Lazio to secure UEFA Champions League qualification, while Juventus must react after suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Naples last night.



The Scudetto is open to the world, as it is to the top four, which means that this Derby of Italy could be one of the most intense in recent history. For Beneamata fans, beating the Bianconeri always has a special meaning. However, with a return to Europe's premier club competition on line, clinching all three points.



In addition, it should not be overlooked how much delight would it give their rivals' chances of securing to seventh consecutive league title. Of course, Luciano Spalletti and his players have their own motivation, but they do not seem to be dominant.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)