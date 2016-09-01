Why Inter could sell Icardi to Real Madrid
17 January at 10:00Mauro Icardi could be leaving Inter at the end of the season, today’s edition of Libero reports. The Argentinean striker has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract but his release clause can only be activated by foreign clubs from the 1st until the 15th of July.
The Italian paper reports Icardi and Inter are not on good terms anymore. The club’s chiefs were not left impressed by Maurito’s latest social media posts nor by Wanda Nara exit hints (“Mauro wants to stay at Inter for life but it depends on the club”).
The Argentinean did also cancel a few pictures linked with Inter in his Instagram account and according to Libero he wants a new 7.5 million-a-year salary (he currently earns € 4.5 million).
Inter could decide to offer him a new deal with an improved release clause and sell the player at the end of the season to whoever will match his release clause.
Real Madrid are strongly interested in the 24-year-old and Inter would be open to sell Icardi at the end of the season for a fee higher than € 110 million. If the nerazzurri manage to sell Icardi for a huge transfer fee, in fact, they could end their problems with Uefa Financial Fair Play and sign more top players in the summer.
@lorebetto
Go to comments