Why Inter Milan do not view Sturridge as the solution...

Inter Milan have started the 2017-2018 campaign on a very strong note but lately they have struggled a lot. The Nerazzurri have not won in the Serie A over their past 6 games and are not really in the Scudettio race anymore. Daniel Sturridge is definitely an intriguing option to boost Luciano Spalletti's attack. Even though Sturridge has been offered to many clubs including Inter Milan, the Nerazzurri do not seem to think that the Englishman fits their long-term strategic vision according to Calciomercato.com sources.



Why not Sturridge? Daniel Sturridge is not a young prospect that Inter can build around as the current Liverpool forward is 28 years old and will turn 29 years old once the new season starts. Is this the only reason why Inter Milan are not interested? No. Sturridge has had a lot of trouble to stay on the pitch as the English forward has battled many injuries over the past football seasons. Another reason is the fact that Liverpool do not want to let go of Sturridge on a loan deal as they would want an obligation to buy added in a potential deal. Liverpool would only be interested to let Sturridge go on a permanent transfer, something that doesn't interest Spalletti's club.