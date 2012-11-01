Why Inter hope Liverpool sell Coutinho to Barcelona

The neverendign transfer saga concerning Philippe Coutinho's proposed transfer from Liverpool to FC Barcelona has been one of the longest transfer stories in recent memory.



One team that hopes that the transfer is concluded in favor of Barcelona at the highest fee possible is the player's former side, Serie A giants Inter.



According to Italian media outlet Calcio e Finanza, the Nerazzurri are entitled to around 1,25% of the player's transfer fee given that he spent part of his developing years with the Nerazzurri. If the reports of €150 million including add-ons are true the Nerazzurri stand to make around €2 million for the player they sold to Liverpool for €13 million in January 2013.



Inter signed him from Brazilian side Vasco Da Gama for €3,8 million in 2008 but he failed to shine at San Siro and was eventually offloaded to Anfield where he has become a world class player.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)