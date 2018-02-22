Why Inter UCL qualification would benefit Liverpool, hinder Arsenal and Man Utd
03 May at 15:15According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, whether Inter qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League will have a huge influence on their activity during this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, one of Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio’s main priorities is to reinforce Luciano Spalletti’s midfield options. Mateo Kovačić has been linked with a return to Milan, having left in order to join Real Madrid back in 2015. However, there is a recognition within the club that they would only be able to lure him with the promise of competing in Europe’s premier club competition.
On the other hand, should the team fail to achieve its objective this season, Ausilio and his colleagues will prioritise a move for Atalanta schemer Bryan Cristante, who is also wanted by the likes of Juventus, Roma, Lazio, Arsenal, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.
The 23-year-old is valued at around €30 million, though this could be lowered via the insertion of technical counterparts into a prospective deal.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
