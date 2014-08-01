Chelsea are on the verge of signing wantaway. The Englishman will see his contract expire in 2018 and the Premier League champions are known to be long time admirers of the 24-year-old.Oxlade Chamberlain is expected to undergo his medical (possibly at England’s training center), before he finalizes his switch.No secret Antonio Conte is desperate to get some defence reinforcement and the talented Englishman is one of the first players in the Italian manager’s summer shopping list.Sky Italia’s journalist Giovanni Guardalà who usually follows Chelsea during home and away games has revealed the reason why Conte is so desperate to welcome the services of the England International.“Conte wants Chamberlain because of his versatility”, Guardalà said.“He can cover many positions: he can play as right or left winger and can also play in the middle of the park, that’s the main reason why Conte wants to sign him.”Guardalà has also claimed that Fernando Llorente and Danny Drinkwater could possibly move to the Stamford Bridge before the end of the summer transfer window.