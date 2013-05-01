Here’s why Juve haven't closed Can’s deal yet
27 January at 15:45Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is still weighing up his options and that is the reason why he hasn't signed a Juventus contract yet, suggest IlBianconero.
Can has been a vital player for Liverpool since he joined during Brendan Rodgers reign back in 2014 from Bayer Leverkusen. Even this season, he has emerged as an important cog in Jurgen Klopp's wheel, having appeared 26 times in all competitions and scoring twice, assisting thrice.
IlBianconero say that while it is likely that Juve will sign Can on a free transfer next month, the reason why the deal hasn't been announced is the fact that he is still weighing up his options. He does see the Turin-based club as a one that is perfect for him, but hasn't signed a deal yet with the final details yet to be decided upon.
Liverpool want to hand him a new deal soon enough and Manchester City are interested in bringing him to the lower half of Manchester as well, but chances of Can not chosing Juventus are very less.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
