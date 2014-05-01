Why Juve interest in Man Utd target is good news for Arsenal
14 May at 14:20Juventus are looking to strengthen their team for the 2017/18 campaign and a host of big players are being liked with a summer move to the J Stadium. The Serie A giants want to continue their winning run in Italy and remain among the best European clubs. Max Allegri’s side could become league champions for the sixth successive time tonight (they only need a draw against Roma) but Juventus do not want their reign to end.
According to several reports, the Old Lady has set sights on Monaco starlet Fabinho. The Brazilian can either play as centre midfielder or right-back and representatives of Juventus have been scouting him for very long time.
Manchester United are also interested in signing the Brazilian starlet who, however, won’t cost less than € 40 million.
Fabinho is slowly becoming one of the Old Lady’s summer transfer priorities and that could be good news for Arsenal.
Juventus, in fact, seem not intentioned to sign Lyon star Tolisso anymore and that would give the Gunners a huge boost in their pursuit for the France midfielder who is contracted with the Ligue1 giants until 2020 but could also be left free to leave his club for € 40 million.
Lorenzo Bettoni
