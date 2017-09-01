Why Juventus and Man Utd could miss out on Atalanta midfielder
23 January at 12:45In a surprise turn of events, the latest reports from Italy suggest Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante may not join Juventus this summer after all.
Indeed, according to Sky Sport, Roma are testing the waters to see if they seal a deal for the former AC Milan and Benfica midfielder instead.
With the Giallorossi about to sell Emerson Palmieri and Edin Džeko to Premier League champions Chelsea, sporting director Monchi will have fresh funds at his disposal. It seems he could decide to book Cristante for a summer switch to the capital.
La Dea are willing to sell the 22-year-old for a fee in the region of €40 million, which is certainly within Roma’s reach given that they paid a similar fee for Patrik Schick last summer. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Juve’s Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici swoop in and try to turn the tables back in the Bianconeri’s favour.
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
