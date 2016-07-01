Why Juventus are now a threat for Manchester United and Liverpool
20 September at 18:45No secret Juventus are interested in signing Liverpool star Emre Can. The Old Lady’s CEO Beppe Marotta exclusively confirmed Calciomercato.com that he is closely monitoring Can as his contract expires in 2018.
Now, according to reports in England Liverpool have yet to reach an agreement over the player’s contract extension.
Can, in fact, wants the Reds to include a release clause in his new contract but Liverpool have no intention to match the player’s requests.
Calciomercato.com also reported that Can is not eager to sign a new contract that does not include a contract extension and the Express confirms Can has put contract talks on hold.
Liverpool, however, are not the only club ‘threatened’ by Juventus as the Old Lady has also set sights on Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes.
According to The Sun, both the Serie A giants and Barcelona are interested in signing the talented attacking midfielder who has yet to sign his first professional contract with the Red Devils.
Manchester United are aware that Juventus are always keen on new deals for potential top class footballers. In 2013 they signed Paul Pogba as a free agent from the Reds Devils who brought the Frenchman back to the Old Trafford for € 110 million in summer 2016.
