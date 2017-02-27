Juventus will be looking for a new winger in the summer transfer window as Marko Pjaca and Juan Cuadrado are the only wide players at Allegri’s disposal although the Italian tactician has been adapting Mario Mandzkic as left-winger of late.



The wings are definitely one of those roles Juventus need to strengthen and Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a summer move to the J Stadium. The Chile International will almost surely leave Arsenal at the end of the season. He has recently had a bust-up with some of his teammates and was dropped from the Gunners’ starting XI for the Liverpool game.



Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has already completed several signings before the beginning of the transfer window. Negotiations for the likes of Paulo Dybala and Bedhi Benatia had begun months before the beginning of the summer transfer window. Juventus have made their best deals at the beginning of every transfer campaign because they are usually the first club to start negotiations with the players and clubs.







A report of Il Corriere dello Sport today claimed that Juventus have already made contact with Arsenal through intermediaries and that comes as no surprise because it confirms the modus operandi of Juventus. The Serie A giants have lot of cash in the bank because they have yet to spend incomes generated from the sale of Pogba.



“ The first half of the financial year 2016/2017 ended with a profit of € 72 million which shows an increase of € 41.7 million compared with a profit of € 30.3 million in the previous year. This variation is due mainly to higher income from the players’ management that amounted to € 84.6 million, and the general increase in recurring revenues of € 25.8 million”, calcioefinanza reports.



€ 72 million is pretty much they got left from Pogba’s sale given that Raiola’s commission was exactly € 25 million.







If it’s true that Arsenal would sell their unhappy star for somewhere around € 50 million, then Juventus would have a chance to find an agreement with the Gunners anytime in the future and before the beginning of the transfer window. Not only because they have the cash, but also because they have the knowledge, having already made similar kind of signings in the past.



The only ‘little’ problem could be Sanchez’s salary demands. The Chile International is on a € 6-million-a-year deal at Arsenal but he has reportedly demanded € 10 million a year to pen a new deal. Juventus wouldn’t be able to offer as much not to mention that Juventus’ biggest earner is Gonzalo Higuain who earns slightly more than Sanchez: € 7.5 million-a-year.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni