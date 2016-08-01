Why Juventus China-bound midfielder will have medical in Spain

Juventus midfielder is set to move to Hebei Fortune in a € 10 million deal. The two clubs have already reached an economic agreement over the player’s move to the Far East, whilst the player is said to have agreed a two-year, €9-million-a-year deal to join the club which is currently coached by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Hernanes, 31, will have medical with the Chinese club tomorrow ahead of finalizing his move to the club. The Brazilian will be travelling to Marbella, Spain tomorrow to have medical tests with the Chinese Super League club.



Hebei Fortune are currently in Spain to have their pre-season training camp and that’s why Hernanes will be flying to Spain to have medical with his potential new club.



​Hernanes joined Juventus in summer 2015 for € 11 million and has scored two goals in 35 appearances with the Old Lady. The player had also been linked with moving back to his old club Sao Paulo in January, but the Brazilian club did not offer as much as Hebei Fortune.

