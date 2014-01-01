Bierhoff warns Liverpool: 'Emre Can likely to join Juve'
30 November at 10:21German national team manager (not coach) Oliver Bierhoff spoke to Tuttosport about the national team, and two of its strongest players whose names have littered the transfer market rumor mill; Leon Goretzka and Emre Can.
When asked about the potential for the players to join Serie A, Bierhoff remained coy, but did reveal one important nugget.
“In this time England is the top spot for those players and after the Premier there is also the Spanish league as an option. For sure both Emre Can and Goretzka could be successful in Serie A. However, unless Inter Milan returns to the top of Italy, if one of these players had to choose Italy, he would only do it for Juventus.”
When asked to give a prediction for the chances of their moves to Italy, Bierhoff responded with percentages. “For Goretzka there is not much of a chance, perhaps not even 20%. Emre Can, I think he has a lot more, I would say 60-80% .”
