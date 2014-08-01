Why Juventus have an advantage of Chelsea and Bayern Munich in signing Verratti next summer

PSG star Marco Verratti is one of Europe’s most wanted midfielders and many European giants will be battling it out to sign him next summer.



The Italian playmaker is Juventus’ top target for the 2017 summer transfer window but the Old Lady has to beat competition coming from England and Germany as Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also monitoring the player’s performances and are considering making an official offer in the summer.



Inter are also keeping tabs on the talented playmaker who, however, would prefer to join a Champions League team next season and that could prevent the nerazzurri from signing Verratti unless they qualify for Europe’s elite competition this season.



Juventus, however, could have a key advantage over their competitors in signing the 24-year-old midfielder next season. The bianconeri have just signed Riccardo Orsolini who is one of the most promising wingers in Italy. Orsolini’s agent is Donato Di Campli, the same one of Marco Verratti. The Italian agent is now on very good terms with Juventus and his good relationship with the Serie A giants could help Juventus to seal the transfer of Marco Verratti next summer even if PSG have slapped € 80 million price-tag on their star.

