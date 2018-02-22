Why Juventus hope Man Utd sign Bale in the summer
01 April at 12:47Juventus are hoping Manchester United will sign Gareth Bale this coming summer if reports from England are to be believed.
The Welshman is on his way out of the Bernabeu in the summer and the Red Devils’ boss José Mourinho is a long time admirer of the former Tottenham ace.
According to the Daily Mirror, the Premier League giants are ready to sell Anthony Martial to make space for the Real Madrid winger who is a long time target of the Red Devils.
Martial has emerged as a potential transfer target of Juventus and his agent has recently revealed that the Frenchman’s future in Manchester is in doubt. “I can’t confirm Martial will remain at Manchester United next season”, the player’s agent told Ilbianconero.com in March.
A recent report of Tuttosport has also claimed that Martial is likely to leave Manchester United if Mourinho stays at the club for one more season. If this will be the case, Juve would be ready to pounce on the French striker.
