Why Juventus hope Raiola becomes Dybala agent

Reports suggest that Serie A giants Juventus hopes Mino Raiola becomes the next agent of their superstar Paulo Dybala.



Despite skirmishes with the club in December and despite he being dropped to the bench for a majority of the month, Dybala has scored 14 times for the Old Lady this season. He has made 14 starts and has made five appearances from the bench. He has also assisted thrice.



As per Rai Sports' Ciro Venerato, the appointment of Dybala's brother as an agent has left the club unhappy and has led to issues with the sponsor. Reports had previously surfaced that Mariano had initiated contact for his client with Paris Saint-Germain.



It is said that Juventus want Raiola to represent Dybala, who they value a lot. The Dutchman shares an excellent relationship with Beppe Marotta and it wouldn't be a surprise if the club convinces Raiola into managing their prized Argentina asset.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)