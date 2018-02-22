Why Juventus hope Roma eliminate Liverpool from Champions Leauge
30 April at 14:00Serie A giants Juventus hope that Roma knock Liverpool out of the UEFA Champions League of the competition, with the signing of Emre Can set to be announced at the end of the Reds' European campaign.
The first-leg between Roma and Liverpool saw Jurgen Klopp's men pick an impressive 5-2 win at Anfield. A Mo Salah brace in the first half saw Liverpool take a 2-0 nil lead, before a Roberto Firmino brace and a Sadio Mane strike made it 5-0. An Edin Dzeko strike and a Diego Perotti spot-kick saw Roma go back with two vital away goals.
With the second leg set to played on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico, Juventus will hope Liverpool get knocked out of the Champions League as it will allow the Old Lady to announce the free signing of Emre Can.
CalcioMercato previously reported that Can is set to sign a six-year long deal at the Turin based club and the announcement will be made as soon as Liverpool's European campaign ends. Can is set to earn 6 million euros per season and all is done, bar the official announcement.
Can's Liverpool contract ends at the end of the season following which he will join Juventus on a free transfer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
