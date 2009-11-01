According to several British media Juventus are plotting a January move for Chelsea star Pedro. The Spaniard is one of Antonio Conte’s most reliable footballers as he netted 11 goals and registered 12 assists in 40 appearances under the Italian tactician last season.



No doubt Pedro is one of the best players in the Premier League and we can take for granted that the Spaniard would make the difference in any other top European club. He did at Barcelona, he’s doing it at Chelsea and he could do it in Turin.







Trouble is, Juventus have already plenty of strikers, wingers and attacking midfielders. This past summer they signed the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa. The former Fiorentina star cost Juve € 40 million, the Brazilian moved to the Allianz Stadium on a € 6 million loan deal with an option to buy set to € 40 million.



Bernardeschi has yet to make his Serie A debut with Juve and Douglas Costa has barely played 20 minutes in two games so far as Juventus’ striking force can also rely on the likes of Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic and Juan Cuadrado.







The addition of Pedro is not necessary in this moment and won’t be necessary until the end of the season at least. In addition to that Max Allegri could play a new system against Chievo un Saturday with the Italian tactician who is considering swapping the Old Lady’s system from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-2-1 with Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa playing behind Gonzalo Higuain up front.



That means Mario Mandzukic, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi would sit on a bench where there would be no space for Pedro.

Lorenzo Bettoni