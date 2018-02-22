Lazio’s Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is set to be one of the big names on this summer’s transfer market, despite still having four years on his current contract in the Italian capital.



The 22-year-old has been in devastating form for the Biancocelesti this season and is once again at the forefront of speculation regarding a mega-money move to one of Europe’s heavyweight clubs ahead of the new campaign.



In pole-position remains Manchester United, who have been long-term admirers of the player and were even linked with his services last summer before he penned his new deal at the Stadio Olimpico.



The main reason why Lazio President Claudio Lotito will almost certainly succumb to a summer departure is the fact that his player’s stock is rising on a daily basis. Recent reports claim that as much as €150M may change hands if he does bid farewell at the end of the current campaign; a figure that even Lotito cannot argue with.



Another reason Lazio will look to cash-in is the fact that Milinkovic-Savic has spearheaded a remarkable upturn in form by the club which has seen the likes of Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson spring back into form which will cushion the blow if the Serbian, as expected, leaves.