Why Leipzig should sell Naby Keita to Liverpool this summer

RB Leipzig are reportedly determined to keep Naby Keita at the club this summer. The Bundesliga side have blocked the exit of the Guinean star despite Liverpool’s intention to pay over € 70 million to seal the transfer of the 22-year-old.



Inter are also in race to sign the Guinea International but Liverpool are ahead of the nerazzurri in the race to sign him.



Liverpool have been pushing to sign Keita but Leipzig are determined to keep the player in Germany for at least one more season.



The Germans, however, should give green light to sell Keita this summer, why? Because there is a € 50 million release clause included in the player’s contract.

The release clause will only be valid starting from next summer but Liverpool would be open to sign the player now for a fee which could be € 20/30 million higher than the player’s future release clause.



​Leipzig decision to keep Keita is understandable in footballing terms but the player is destined to leave the club anyway that’s why they should sell the player this summer in order to cash in as much as they can.



When Keita will be leaving next season he will only do it for € 50 million, Liverpool can offer much more this summer and Leipzig should make the most of it.

