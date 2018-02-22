Why Liverpool manager Klopp would reject Juventus
26 April at 17:10Jurgen Klopp has no interest in leaving Liverpool and make a switch to Juventus, even if the Reds fail to win the Champions League.
The Old Lady currently has the services of Massimiliano Allegri in charge at the Turin club. If the Italian coach have to leave the Serie A leaders after the end of the ongoing campaign, then would the former Borussia Dortmund manager answer if he was offered the job at the Allianz Stadium?
According to information gathered by Calciomercato.com, Klopp has no plans to leave his current employers and join the other European club. He is committed to project at the Merseyside club and has already started plans for the next season.
Liverpool have a 5-2 first leg lead over AS Roma in the Champions League semi-final. Should the Premier League club fail to make it to the final, then it would have no bearing on Klopp’s long-term future at the club. He is determined to win the league with the Reds.
