Why Liverpool, PSG target could leave Roma this target
21 February at 15:00Alisson could leave Roma because of the Giallorossi’s FFP problems, and would be the most likely among their big names, a Sky Italia journalist reveals.
He has been linked to Liverpool and PSG, but the Reds were reported to have told Alisson’s agent that they weren’t interested in signing him because of Loris Karius’ uptick in form.
But according to Augusto De Bartolo, “because of Financial Fair Play and their rivals’ financial clout, Roma will be forced to sell one of their biggest players this summer if they don’t earn Champions League qualification.
“The most valuable players are Alisson, Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko, but the Brazilian is the most likely to leave.
“The more Alisson shines in Roma and Brazil’s goal, the more his value will increase,” De Bartolo concluded.
The Roma goalkeeper is being priced at around €65 million, but has played so well this season that the Giallorossi don’t miss Wojciech Szczesny, who was very good over the last two seasons before moving to Juventus for around €12 million.
Go to comments