Alisson could leave Roma because of the Giallorossi’s FFP problems, and would be the most likely among their big names, a Sky Italia journalist reveals.

were reported to have told Alisson’s agent that they weren’t interested in signing him because of Loris Karius’ uptick in form.

​But according to

“The most valuable players are Alisson, Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko, but the Brazilian is the most likely to leave.

“The more Alisson shines in Roma and Brazil’s goal, the more his value will increase,” De Bartolo concluded.

The Roma goalkeeper is being priced at around €65 million, but has played so well this season that the Giallorossi don’t miss Wojciech Szczesny, who was very good over the last two seasons before moving to Juventus for around €12 million.