Why Lucas Moura will play for Tottenham in the Champions League
03 February at 15:00Tottenham Hotspur January signing Lucas Moura will be eligible to feature for the club in their Champions League campaign.
Moura had fallen down the pecking order at the Paris based club following the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this past summer. He has now joined Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League giants for a fee in the region of 25 million euros and has become the second player that Spurs have signed from PSG this season following the capture of Serge Aurier in the summer.
And the good news for Spurs would be that the Brazilian will be able to feature for them in the Champions League games, as they prepare to take on Juventus in the Round of the 16 of the competition. That is because Moura hadn't played a single minute of PSG's Champions League campaign in the first half of the season.
The UEFA ruling doesn't allow a player to play for two different clubs in the same Champions League campaign. And since Moura was signed and registered before the registration deadline of 1st of February, he will play for Tottenham in the Champions League. Juventus should be worried
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments