Why Man Utd could miss out on their top summer transfer target
08 April at 18:25Manchester United are known to be long time admirers of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann whose Old Trafford summer switch would cost José Mourinho € 100 million which is the release clause included in the Frenchman’s contract with the Colchoneros.
Several reports in England claim Manchester United have made Griezmann their priority transfer target for next summer with Paul Pogba also rumoured to have been tasked with the job of persuading his compatriot to move to Manchester at the end of the season.
According to today’s report of The Sun, however, Griezmann could reject the chance to move to the Old Trafford in case the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League.
Manchester United sit 6th in the table and are four points short of a Champions League placement although they could manage to qualify for Europe’s elite competition in case they win the Europa League.
Representatives of the talented French striker have recently confirmed that several clubs have shown their interest in Griezmann although they have not agreed any move out of Atletico Madrid yet.
