In fact, according to Sportmediaset , Juventus' dream is to sign Milinkovic-Savic this summer, although it can only happen on one condition. Paolo Dybala will have to leave the Turin side to make this possible, as the Serbian midfielder certainly won't come for free to Juventus.

Only then could Juve really start chasing their dream, although they would face tough competition for his signature. Manchester United have shown to be a strong contender in the race for Savic and Lazio's director, Igli Tare, has revealed the price tag of Milinkovic-Savic.

"Is €80-90m a fair price? Yes, even much more. There have already been offers in this region last summer and we didn't consider them," he told Sportitalia

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the stand-out players in Serie A this season, attracting the interest of many big clubs, including the likes of Manchester United and Juventus.