Why Man Utd outcast Depay is not likely to join AC Milan or AS Roma in January

Manchester United are looking for suitors who are willing to sign unhappy Dutch winger Memphis Depay. The Dutchman has been struggling with game time under José Mourinho so far this season but the Red Devils are only open to sell him on a permanent deal and not on loan.



According to various reports in Italy and England, both AS Roma and AC Milan are interested in signing the former PSV star on loan in January, but their requests are not going to be accepted by José Mourinho who is not considering a temporary transfer of Depay in January.



If the Serie A giants want to sign the 22-year-old in the summer, they must make a proper cash offer to sign the player on a permanent deal, otherwise Dapay will remain at his current club for the remainder of the campaign.



​Everton have emerged as possible alternative for the future of Depay but, yet again, the Toffees must make a concrete offer if they are to sign Depay from Manchester United in January.



Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto