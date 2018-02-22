It’s been a pretty bad week for Manchester United; dumped out of the Champions League by Sevilla on Tuesday with fans now running out of patience with boss Jose Mourinho and his negative tactics.



With only the FA Cup to aim for now, the summer probably cannot come quick enough for United’s worldwide fanbase, but there could be hope that the close season may bring new optimism with new players coming into the team.



Things are pretty different in the Spanish capital and although Real Madrid have conceded the Liga title to Barcelona, Zinedine Zidane’s side remain on course for an historic treble in the Champions League having become the first club to successfully defend the trophy last season.



Both these footballing powerhouses have something in common however, and that is the players that they are reportedly interested in bringing in before the start of the 2018-19 campaign.



Argentine frontman Paulo Dybala is understood to be wanted in both Madrid and Manchester and with the player himself recently refusing to rule out a move away from Juventus this summer, both Zidane and Mourinho are on red-alert for any potential updates.



Dybala’s team-mate, Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro, is also on the shopping list. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer and despite Ashley Young’s exceptional form this term, Mourinho wants more cover at left-back.



Alex Sandro has had a tense relationship with coach Massimo Allegri over the past 12 months and was close to heading to Chelsea in January.



Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has always stated that if a player does not want to play for the club then they would not stand in their way; that stance looks set to be severely tested once again this summer.