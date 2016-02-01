Why Manchester City do not want 16-year-old wonderkid to become the ‘next Pogba’
05 March at 13:00Manchester City starlet Jadon Sancho will reportedly sign a contract extension with Manchester City over the next few weeks, The Daily Mail reports.
Sancho is one of the most promising products of the Citiznes’ academy so much so Guardiola has already invited him to train with the first team. The 26-year-old has 7 goals and 2 assists in 15 games with Manchester City’s youth teams and scored his first two goals with the U18 team in the opening four minutes of his debut game with the team.
The talented wonderkid has attracted the interest of Chelsea and Arsenal but Man City hope that the new contract will prevent their Premier League rivals from signing the exciting attacking winger.
The Daily Mail also reports that Manchester City do not want Sancho to become the next Pogba as Manchester United failed to extend the Frenchman’s contract when he was at Manchester United four years ago, allowing Juventus to sign him for free, sending him back to the Old Trafford for a world-record € 105 million fee last summer.
