La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Premier League giants Manchester United should not regret not signing Ivan Perisic this past summer.

The 28-year-old Croatian has appeared 19 times in the Serie A for Inter Milan under Luciano Spalletti this season, scoring seven times and assisting six times. While the former Borussia Dortmund has done well, Gazzetta dello Sport say that the Red Devils should not regret missing out on him.

While Perisic has scored seven times, his goals have proved to be decisive only in one out of the five games that he has found the back of the net in. Inter have won four of the games in which he has scored, but Inter’s win over Verona was the only time when his goal proved decisive for the nerazzurri, as he scored the winning goal.

It is said that while the Croat has been good, he has been indecisive in front of goal and games often seem to pass by him.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)