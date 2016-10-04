Why Manchester United have an advantage over Chelsea, Juve to sign James Rodriguez

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the current campaign. The Colombian ace is not getting any regular game time under Zinedine Zidane, but the Merengues can’t sell him in January as they’ve been handed a one window transfer ban and will only be able to register new signings from next summer.



Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing the former AS Monaco ace who is already looking for an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu. Juventus and Chelsea are also monitoring the situation of the skilled attacking midfielder, but the Red Devils have an advantage over the Old Lady and the Blues.



The representative of James Rodriguez, in fact, is the same of José Mourinho, a man you might have heard of already, a certain Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese players’ agent has already made business with Mourinho during the spells of the Special One at Inter, Porto and Real Madrid and the next summer could be the right moment for the duo to set up James’ move to the Old Trafford.



