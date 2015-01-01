Felipe Anderson’s time at Lazio could finally be at an end after a bust-up with coach Simone Inzaghi.



Sound familiar? The Brazilian has had a love hate relationship with the capital club after his arrival from Santos in the summer of 2013.



Injuries have played their part for sure but should he bid farewell to the Eternal City at the end of the current campaign, his Lazio career will have been a series of might have beens.



Courted by Manchester United and a host of other top European sides last summer, the 24-year-old has had another injury ravaged campaign and when he has been fit, Inzaghi has continued to overlook him.



Three goals in 538 minutes between Serie A and the Coppa Italia, Anderson has fell behind Ciro Immobile, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto in the pecking order at the Stadio Olimpico but his potential exit could be scuppered by club President Claudio Lotito.



The larger than life patron values his player at €40M, €10M more than he asked United last year which is a highly inflated price for a player who seems to suffer on the mental side of the game.



In this current climate with its exaggerated prices, Felipe Anderson’s valuation is way above what his performances have merited.