#Manolas signs new #Roma deal to 2022. No official mention of release clause but reports of only €35m circa. — Richard Whittle (@RichWman) December 2, 2017

News of Kostas Manolas’ new three-year extension certainly put a smile on the faces of Roma fans across the world. However, now that the unannounced details are trickling out in the media, the new contract may give pause to those same fans.According to multiple sources, the Greek international’s new deal includes a surprisingly low release clause. At only 35 million euros, the new deal is seemingly paving the way for his exit, as many thought they would have valued him more.35 million euros for a world-class center defender, who is young and healthy, seems like a bargain and may entice many clubs in the near-future to trigger it.