During Juventus’ 7-0 hammering of Sassuolo in Turin yesterday, the Old Lady’s French midfielder Blaise Matuidi suffered a thigh injury that could keep him out for several weeks.

The win was a resounding one for Massimiliano Allegri’s men, as a Gonzalo Higuain hat-trick, Sami Khedira brace and a goal each from Alex Sandro and Miralem Pjanic inflicted misery on Sassuolo. Matuidi’s injury came as another reason for frustration for Allegri, who has already lost Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala to injury, with the huge Champions League games against Tottenham coming up.

And Matuidi’s injury could harm the side more than that of either Dybala’s or Cuadrado’s, especially with the system that Allegri now has in place. It is because of the new 4-3-3 shape that Juve have conceded only once in the last 15 games and Matuidi is the player who provides balance to the shape, much like what Mario Mandzukic does.

He is the engine of the side and without him, Juventus can disintegrate. While Juve have shown that they can still be a very good side in the absence of Dybala, but they haven’t done the same in Matuidi’s absence.

And against Tottenham, the absence of the Frenchman will matter more than the absence of the little Argentine.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)