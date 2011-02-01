The world’s greatest footballer, Lionel Messi, could be playing in the Premier League in 2018 and could potentially arrive in England on a free-transfer. The Argentine superstar’s contract at Barcelona expires at the end of next season and he could even sign a pre-contract agreement as early as next January when he would be allowed to talk to potential suitors about a free-transfer.



With progress on a new deal at the Camp Nou looking to have stalled and the news last night that current coach Luis Enrique will quit at the end of the season, Messi’s future looks in Catalunya looks to be hanging in the balance.





The Sun quotes respected Spanish football Graham Hunter who has told Radio 5 Live that; ““Leo Messi’s contract means he can sign free for anybody in January. No club should let a brilliant, all-time player like that run his contract down so low. Messi’s father is the one who negotiates his contract and went home with no progress last week.”

What you can absolutely be clear about is that until Leo Messi knows the future of the club, what’s happening next season, who will be signed, who will be sold, he won’t be committing.The sudden move between Messi’s father going home without progress in contract negotiations and Luis Enrique doing what he hadn’t been willing to do and say ‘I’m leaving’ – there is a direct causal connection.”